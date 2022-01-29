Police respond to fight at Peoria High School Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to Peoria High School after several fights broke out Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, police were called to the scene to assist with crowd control at 2:09 p.m.

There is currently no information about what caused the fight.

Eight juvenile suspects were transported to Peoria’s Juvenile Detention Center. There were no weapons involved and no serious injuries reported.

Roth stated that the investigation of this incident is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.