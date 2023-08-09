UPDATE (12:19 p.m.) — According to the latest update, Normal police have cleared the area.

The update stated that there is no threat to the public at this time, and traffic has returned to normal.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is encouraging everyone to avoid the 1700 block of Linda Lane.

According to a Facebook update, there is a heavy police presence in the area, and residents should avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.