PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – WMBD/WYZZ is following up on a report of a Liberty Steel worker falling into a vat of acid in Peoria Monday.

A representative from the Bartonville Police Department said their officers were called to that scene. But the representative said the department is not offering a statement or comment on the matter.

Tuesday, a Liberty Steel spokesperson did send two statements reading in part:

February 21, 2022: “Following an incident today at LIBERTY Steel’s Peoria, IL facility, a colleague was taken to the emergency unit at St Francis Medical Center. LIBERTY is working closely with medical staff to ensure our colleague receives the best possible care.”

February 22, 2022: “We’re working closely with safety regulators to understand what took place. At the same we’re offering our full support to our colleague, his family and his co-workers at the Peoria site.”

The Liberty Steel spokesperson went on to say the company will decline further comment.