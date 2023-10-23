PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a preliminary report, a Peoria Police dispatcher says there may be an overnight shooting incident where a victim was shot in the head.
They say that the shooting may have taken place near Big Al’s in downtown Peoria, and there might be a possible second victim at a local hospital.
Peoria Police are still investigating the incident. We will continue to update you as this story develops.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a preliminary report, a Peoria Police dispatcher says there may be an overnight shooting incident where a victim was shot in the head.