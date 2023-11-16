PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was a heavy police presence near Underhill and Russell Streets after a shooting incident on Thursday.

According to Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth, Officers responded to the area after they received a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers did not locate any suspects or victims when they arrived on the scene.

Roth did state that a woman was taken into custody, but no details were shared on why she was taken into custody.

A WMBD crew on the scene reported at least seven Peoria police squad cars in the area.

This incident remains under investigation.

