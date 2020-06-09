Police respond to stabbing in Peoria

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) - Remnants of now Tropical Depression Cristobal will move through Central Illinois on Tuesday bringing wind, rain and perhaps a few tornadoes along with it.

Storm Impacts

We will see a unique situation where the remnant low of a tropical system strengthens as it interacts with the jet stream and an approaching storm from the west. The deepening low pressure could bring near record low pressure readings for the month of June to Central Illinois and will result in an unseasonably strong wind event for the region. As the center of the low passes to our west winds will occasionally gust between 35 and 50 mph, the strongest winds blowing along and east of the Illinois River.