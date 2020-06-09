Police respond to stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Peoria Police and AMT respond to a stabbing on 2318 Glen Ave Monday.
Police said that one person received a non-life threatening injury to the arm.
The incident is still under investigation.
