Police responding to active incident at Peoria High School

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School students have been dismissed early after several disruptions, including a falsely pulled fire alarm, police said.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is at the scene. Streets have been closed near the high school.

Several police squads have arrived at the scene with what appears to be pepper spray and pellet guns to tackle student fights breaking out.

District 150’s spokesperson Thomas Bruch also confirmed the Manual-Peoria High football game has been postponed tonight.

