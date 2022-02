PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is responding to an incident near Machin and Gale Avenue Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police, there is a man inside a home who may have a weapon.

Swat is at the scene, and police negotiators are trying to talk the subject out of the home.

Police have blocked the streets from Broadway Street to Brons Avenue.

WMBD has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.