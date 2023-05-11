BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A girl was shot early Thursday morning in Bloomington and suffered non life-threatening injuries, Bloomington police said.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East Empire Street which is near the intersection of Illinois Route 9 on a report of a shooting.

The girl, whose age wasn’t released, was treated at the scene by Bloomington firefighters and taken to a local hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

No other injuries were reported. There is no suspect information, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to a police department news release.

Anyone with information should contact detective Curt Maas at (309) 434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org, or detective Jacob Law at (309) 434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.