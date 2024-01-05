GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Galesburg announced that it safely disposed of a Bazooka round that was brought into its public safety building on Wednesday.

According to The Galesburg Fire Chief, a Galesburg resident located the M7A1 round while cleaning out a relative’s garage. The resident brought it to the public safety building’s lobby to turn it over to police.

The round was removed from the building and placed on the grass on the east side of the building and a perimeter was set up. City employees were also evacuated from the immediate area.

The Peoria bomb squad was called to the scene and found that there was no explosive material in the round. The bomb squad removed it from the area and safely disposed of it.