Police say multiple guns were stolen from a Bloomington gun store Sunday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington gun store was burglarized Sunday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Sergeant Jared Roth said the theft happened around 5:30 a.m. Roth said he didn’t want to reveal the name of the business but said it happened in the 2000 Block of Ireland Grove Road.

He said ‘multiple’ guns were stolen, not having an exact number, but said around 20 would be a good guesstimate. He said detectives are still working on getting an exact number.

Roth also said a pawnshop in the 1400 Block of East Empire street was vandalized just an hour earlier around 4:42 a.m. He, again, didn’t want to reveal the business’ name but said only the front doors were broken and nothing was stolen.

Roth said there’s a chance both incidents are related, but police aren’t sure yet. He said there’s currently no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.