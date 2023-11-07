MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no immediate threat to anyone on the Western Illinois University campus, police and university officials said after a shooting near the school on Tuesday.

According to Facebook posts from the Macomb Police Department as well as Western Illinois University, the incident took place around 7 a.m. near the corner of Johnson and Pierce streets

“Subject is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threats to the community,” the school said in their post.

Macomb police said, “MPD officers are investigating a disagreement that escalated to violence, at around 7am this morning. There is no threat to public at this time. The investigation is early and on going but we have persons of interest with detectives at this point.”