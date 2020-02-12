Police say suspicious white van social media posts are just rumors

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria leaders are putting to rest rumors going around on social media about possible kidnappings in the area.

The East Peoria Police Department said there are multiple social media posts about a suspicious white van in the Kroger parking lot at 201 S Main St, and the potential kidnappings are just rumors. The posts have been circulating for several months.

Police said that the van is owned by the Kroger Company and the people in the van are company employees doing nothing unlawful.

“People should verify information they see on social media with official sources to learn if it is accurate rather than sharing these posts and spreading rumors,” said Deputy Police Chief Rich Brodrick.

There have been zero reports of any kidnappings in East Peoria, and Brodrick said if one were to occur the public would be notified.

Additionally, police said individual safety concerns should not be posted to the department’s social media sites; Safety concerns should be reported by calling the police department non-emergency line at (309) 698-4700, or in an emergency by calling 911.