METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are searching for a man who ran away from first responders in Woodford County.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 47-year-old Javier Aguirre escaped a hospital transport van while traveling along Interstate 39.

Police searched the area without finding Aguirre.

According to ISP, he is considered a danger to himself or others and should not be approached.

Contact your local law enforcement if you see him.