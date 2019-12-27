Police searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery on Bradley University campus

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University Police (BUP) and Peoria Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed a person on Bradley campus late Thursday night.

The University issued a safety alert after the robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. between Bradley Hall and Westlake Hall. Police say the two suspects showed the victim handguns and took personal items before heading south toward Bradley Avenue.

There were no injuries. The BUP said the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement is asking that anyone with information call 309-677-2000 or call Peoria police at 309-673-4521.