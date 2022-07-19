BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras.

Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to make police work more efficient.

In Bloomington, police have been using cameras made by Flock Safety for several months after the City of Bloomington council approved the purchase of 10 cameras. According to Sergeant Kiel Nowers with BPD, eight of the 10 cameras are currently activated and monitoring.

“The cameras have been incredibly successful for us,” Nowers said.

Many departments in Illinois including Decatur and Champaign also use the cameras produced by Atlanta-based, Flock Safety. Nowers said they have already helped solve dozens of crimes within city limits.

“It’s been helping us solve crimes from attempted murders to robberies, sexual assaults and even helped find or locate missing persons and also suicidal subjects,” Nowers said.

Flock Safety’s cameras can identify a vehicle’s make, model and color regardless of the time of day. Police then use that information in order to track down suspects in major crimes.

Nowers said one of the first crimes it helped solved involved a woman being beaten and dragged out of a gas station into a car. With help from the cameras, they were able to track down the suspect and the female victim.

“Once we get that information that a specific vehicle or license plate is out there that we need, we feed that information into the system, and it tracks that person down for us,” Nowers said.

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said Monday night’s vote by the council is beneficial to his team of officers.

“It’s a definite value add for our ability to investigate and solve crimes to get restitution for the victims,” Petrilli said.

According to a map in the Normal council documents, the 27 cameras will be dispersed throughout the entire Town. Some major roads include Towanda Avenue and Veterans Parkway. Petrilli said camera placement was strategically done.

“A big focus was on entrance and egress from the community and a focus on school safety,” Petrilli said. “You’re going to see a majority of our cameras at the entrance and exit points of our community in conjunction with the major interstates we have running through.”

Both Nowers and Petrilli said the cameras are there to assist police in solving major crimes, not for enforcing traffic violations.

Data collected by both of the department’s cameras can only be accessed for law enforcement purposes only. Anytime an officer wishes to review data, it first has to be approved by a commanding officer and gets logged.

Any data obtained that is not a part of an active investigation is deleted every 30 days.