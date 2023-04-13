PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a man they believe was involved in a recent armed robbery.

The department released photos that appear to have been taken from surveillance cameras at the time of the Monday evening robbery.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North Bourland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they located a victim who told police a handgun-wielding man entered the business and demanded money from the register.

No one was injured. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the scene on foot. A search with a police dog did not provide more clues.

Anyone with information on this case, or any other investigation, call Peoria Police. at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at (309) 673-9000.