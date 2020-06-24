Police still investigating the assault of a 72-year-old woman

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria police are still looking for two people who they believe attacked an elderly woman Monday.

Mary Pruitt, 72, told police she was out walking near Tall Oak village Monday afternoon in Sunnyland. She said this is where two individuals on bicycles hit her from behind. She was then taken to the hospital for several bruises.

Police Chief Steve Roegge said the two people were described as wearing all black and masks but the department does not currently know the gender of the two assailants.

“We’re unable to determine if they were male or female or any of that nature right now,” Roegge said.

He said officers have been investigating and have obtained video from the area, but the video doesn’t show the attack.

Pruitt’s daughter posted on Facebook her mother was released from the hospital and is now resting at home.

Roegge said the department is still investigating the incident.

