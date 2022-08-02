Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located.

Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.

The adult male told police that he was robbed by two male suspects, one of whom had a handgun. The suspects robbed the victim of personal items, and then stole his vehicle.

The victim was not injured, and his vehicle was located a short time later in the 5900 block of N. Wacker Drive. The area was searched for suspects but they were not located.

This incident remains under investigation. Currently there is no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.