PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three teens are in critical condition after an overnight shooting in South Peoria.

Two 15-year-olds were found near the shuttered Garfield Primary School. An alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that indicated five rounds were fired in the 1400 block of South Arago Street brought offers to the area where they found the two boys.

The shooting appears to have happened at about 11:15 p.m.

Both were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The 19-year-old, who also suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

There have been no arrests, and anyone with information is urged to call Peoria police.