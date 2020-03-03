Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens

Police warn of phone scams in central Illinois region

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo via WSPA

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State Police is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently circulating throughout the area.

Central Illinois citizens are advising someone from the Illinois State Police non-emergency number has called them. Suspects of the scam phone calls are unknown at this time.

ISP is asking citizens that are receiving these calls to hang up immediately and not provide personal information or money to anyone who is reaching out over the phone or through the internet.

Trooper Haylie Polistina said ISP will never make phone calls to tell residents they owe money. Additionally, ISP encourages those that believe they have been a victim of a phone scam to call (800) 243-0618 and report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak"

Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois"

Tazewell County Election Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County Election Security"

Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot"

Drone Footage from Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone Footage from Crash"

4 YEAR OLD MISSING

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 YEAR OLD MISSING"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News