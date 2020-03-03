Police warn of phone scams in central Illinois region

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State Police is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently circulating throughout the area.

Central Illinois citizens are advising someone from the Illinois State Police non-emergency number has called them. Suspects of the scam phone calls are unknown at this time.

ISP is asking citizens that are receiving these calls to hang up immediately and not provide personal information or money to anyone who is reaching out over the phone or through the internet.

Trooper Haylie Polistina said ISP will never make phone calls to tell residents they owe money. Additionally, ISP encourages those that believe they have been a victim of a phone scam to call (800) 243-0618 and report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.