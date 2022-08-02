BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A scam that has been taking place across the Midwest since 2018 has returned to Central Illinois.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police have received reports that gold scammers have returned to the area.

The scammers are known to approach potential victims at gas stations and claim to be stranded and in desperate need of money. The scammer would often have a “family” in their vehicle.

The suspect would offer gold jewelry or expensive watches at a steep discount in exchange for money. When the victim tries to recoup their money by selling or pawning the item, they would learn it is imitation gold or a fake watch.

Bloomington police warn everyone to remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.