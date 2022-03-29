PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Aaron Rossi made several contributions to local politicians, and now, the money is slowly being returned.

According to the Illinois Elections website, the Reditus CEO donated the following amounts:

June 2020: $20,000 from Reditus to House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R)

November 2020: $15,000 from Reditus to Bill Brady (R)

October 2020: $2,000 from Rossi to Pekin Mayor/Rep. Mark Luft (R)

In March 2022, Rossi was indicted on federal charges of tax evasion.

However, contributions were still made in March from Reditus Labs to:

People for Mark Luft: $12,000

Friends of Ryan Spain: $12,000

Ryan Spain’s Main Street Leadership PAC: $12,000

Both Luft and Spain said they will be returning the funds. There is no word from Brady or Durkin at this time.