Polling place changes for Bloomington voters in precincts 34, 38 and 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Patrick’s of Merna decided not to allow polling in their building.

The Election Commission Saturday morning said they have arranged to use Holiday Inn and Suites, located at 3202 E. Empire, as an emergency polling location. Election Commission Executive Director Paul Shannon said the commission will not have enough time to deliver letters to effected voters in precincts 34, 38 and 51.

Shannon said signs will be posted on the doors at the former polling location, directing voters to the Holiday Inn.

To limit potential COVID-19 exposure, McLean County has had four polling place changes. The new voting locations include:

Cardinal Court for Normal 10 precinct voters

Fairview Pool for Normal 21 precinct voters

DoubleTree by Hilton for 21 and 48 precinct voters

Holiday Inn and Suites for 34, 38 and 51 precinct voters

Early voting is still occurring at the Election Commission Office from 8:30 a..m to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.