Polling place changes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Primary day in Illinois is Tuesday, March 17.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, several polling places in central Illinois have been moved. Check with your local election commission to see if you’ve been moved before heading to the polls.

Peoria County Precincts PE80, PE83, and PE85 voters will move from Independence Village to ICC Peoria, 5407 N University St. Precinct PE57 voters will move from St. Sharbel Apartments to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1427 W Lake Ave. Precincts PE86 and RI03 voters will move from Lutheran Hillside Village to Mossville Methodist Church, 1015 E Mossville Rd.



Tazewell County Washington Precinct 12 voters will move from Leisure Acres Senior Living Facility to Roland Manor Baptist Church, 2433 Washington Rd.



McLean County Precinct Normal 30-10 voters will move from Evergreen Place to Cardinal Court Community Center, 700 Gregory St. Precinct Normal 30-21 voters will move from McLean County Nursing Home to Fairview Park and Aquatic Center, 801 N Main St.



Woodford County Eureka Apostolic Nursing Home voters will move to the Woodford County Board Room, 107 E Court St. Precincts Metamora 4 and Metamora 5 voters will move to Christian Union Church, 925 W. Walnut St. Precincts Worth 4, Worth 5, and Worth 6 voters will move from Willow Hill United Methodist Church to Monte Cristo Room, 605 Ten Mile Creek Rd. Precincts Worth 7 and Worth 8 voters will move from Mount Alverno Novitiate to the Worth Township Building, 524 Townhall Rd. Precincts Worth 9 and Worth 10 voters will move from Parish Center at Lourdes Church to the Worth Township Building, 524 Townhall Rd.



If your polling place is not listed or you have further questions, contact your local election commission before heading to the polls.