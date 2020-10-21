Pontiac Correctional Center experiences Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pontiac Correctional Center recently faced a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a representative from the correctional center said two inmates tested positive for the disease.
The Illinois Department of Public Health conducted water tests and those results are now negative.
A Livingston County Health Department spokesperson confirmed the outbreak started on Sept. 2.
