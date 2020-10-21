Pontiac Correctional Center experiences Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pontiac Correctional Facility_8157117303968647350

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pontiac Correctional Center recently faced a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a representative from the correctional center said two inmates tested positive for the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health conducted water tests and those results are now negative.

A Livingston County Health Department spokesperson confirmed the outbreak started on Sept. 2.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News