PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– According to Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, a person in custody assaulted a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer with a homemade weapon in Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday.

The sergeant was transported via helicopter to OSF in Peoria for medical treatment. The officer has been treated and released.

The facility is under lockdown and the incident is under investigation

THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED WHEN INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.