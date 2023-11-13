PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pontiac Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on the roof on Monday afternoon.

A Pontiac Fire news release states that around 12:30 p.m., firefighters found officers with Pontiac police attempting to rescue an occupant trapped on the first-story roof of a two-story residence.

Pontiac firefighters also found flames coming out windows on the NE corner of the first floor. Firefighters quickly threw a ladder to help the victim off the roof while a hose line was deployed to stop the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the resident was brought to ground level safely.

However, firefighters were informed a dog was still inside. A search began of the structure while Pontiac EMS was standing by.

The dog was found alive before being provided oxygen by a mask specifically designed for animals. It was taken to an animal care facility in Bloomington.

Pontiac Fire Investigation Unit is determining the cause and origin of the fire.