Pontiac High grads present environmental protection bill to Illinois Senate

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Two recent Pontiac High School graduates took their fight for a cleaner world in front of the Illinois Senate.

Thursday was a big day for Keagan Hall and Emilie Collins; the two 18 year-old high school grads presented H.B. 3928 in front of the Illinois Senate. It’s a bill they co-wrote all by themselves, that if signed into law will protect and conserve 30% of Illinois’ water and land by 2030.

The day got even bigger when all members of the Illinois Senate Environmental Committee voted yes on the bill to move forward in the chamber.

Keagan Hall, who plans to attend Heartland Community College this fall said it was nerve-wracking.

“It will go to the Senate floor and getting that vote is going to be huge because not only will it be passed in the House, but it will be passed in the Senate as well and then it’s going to go on from there and we’ll get our task force together,” Hall said.

The bill is one of the first of its kind in the United States. Emilie Collins, plans to attend Olivet-Nazarene University and said it’s inspiring students in other parts of the U.S. and entire world to step up and fight for the earth.

“This is the first piece of legislation like this in the entire United States, so we’re not only setting a precedent in Illinois, but the entire United States,” Collins said.

Hall and Collins were students this past year in a dual credit ecology course. The idea came from the work they do in that course and a natural love for the environment.

Collins said they couldn’t have done it without the support of their teacher Paul Ritter.

“He’s got this way of fostering a passion within you that no matter what it is, if he’s fired up about it you’re going get fired up about it too,” Collins said.

Ritter said the students pick a goal of theirs’ from the beginning of the course and this accomplishment was a years worth of hard work paying off for the girls.

“I’m just their chief cheerleader. They tell me what they want to do and I help them accomplish their goals by giving them the opportunities they need to do it,” Ritter said.

Ritter, the head boys golf coach at the high school said this moment is just as celebratory as winning the state title.

“What’s even more exciting, is they’ve shown that kids really have something to say and they’re very powerful when they say it,” Ritter said.

Hall said their voices are “very different” than “grown ups”.

“We kind of had to push past that a little bit and prove to them we do know what we’re talking about and have worked really hard on this,” Hall said.

Since 1983, Ritters classes have re-introduced the Alligator Snapping Turtle back into Illinois’ eco-systems. With now over 500 living within the state.

Local senators Dave Koehler (Peoria) and Jason Barickman (Bloomington) have sponsored the bill.

With the “yes” votes on Thursday, the entire Senate will soon hear the bill for discussion.