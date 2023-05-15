PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare announced Monday that it would stop delivering babies at its hospital in Pontiac, instead routing patients to Bloomington.

In a news release, the healthcare network said the change is due to a sharp decline in the number of children born at OSF Healthcare Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center

This, the news release said, is due in part to the aging population of Livingston County. Currently, the Pontiac hospital is averaging 10 to 15 births a month, which the network said is a sharp decline from the 500 babies born annually at St. James medical center in the past.

OSF Saint James will continue its commitment to women’s health through a variety of services including, but not limited to, gynecological surgical procedures, lactation counseling, natural family planning via the Creighton Model Fertility Care System, and overall women’s health, such as 3D mammography, bone density, and wellness screenings

In addition, OSF HealthCare will offer a hybrid model of in-person visits and digital tools for women who prefer to take advantage of some virtual offerings – whether to help busy patients with scheduling conflicts or transportation concerns. For example, we could offer a virtual visit for every other visit throughout a healthy pregnancy.

For patients with questions about their ongoing care, OSF Medical Group teams are available at (815) 842-3567.