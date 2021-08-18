Pontiac man dead after DeWitt County crash

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pontiac man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in DeWitt County at approximately 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, a blue Chevrolet Malibu disregarded a stop sign near US Route 51 and US 51 Business Route and crashed into a truck.

The Malibu’s driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital with injuries. The 87-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The truck’s driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Malibu’s driver, 88-year-old Vernon L. Garmon, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

