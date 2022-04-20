PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year veteran with the Pontiac Police Department has been arrested, and state police are being tight-lipped about his charges.

Sgt. Robin Bohm was arrested by Illinois State Police (ISP) after Pontiac police were called to a home on Diller Street at approximately 9:21 a.m. Sunday.

The incident was reported as a domestic incident between Bohm and his child, who is a minor. Both parties were separated when police arrived at the scene.

Pontiac Police Chief Jim Woolford confirmed he is aware of the arrest but does not know what the charges are, as ISP is leading the investigation. He confirmed Bohm has been placed on administrative leave.

Bohm was taken to LaSalle County Jail. Despite attempts by WMBD to find more information, ISP has only released the following statement: