Pontiac seniors sheltered for months, participate in a parade ahead of July 4th

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Senior residents at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac celebrated Independence Day Friday.

The seniors paraded through the streets with decorated wheelchairs, what organizers called “mini floats.”

The nursing home activity director, Kathy Finkenbinder said after spending months indoors they were elated to participate in the event.

“They’ve been so excited since yesterday we started decorating and they’re like oh my gosh tomorrow’s the parade I’m gonna get up they were dressed before I got here,” Finkenbinder said.

A fire truck, police car, ambulance and nursing home bus followed the 20 “mini floats” down the street. The director said during this difficult time, the parade was an effort to brighten everyone’s day.

Neighbors came out to watch Friday and said watching the parade put smiles on their faces.

“It’s just nice to see them get out in the community. I’m sure they’re sick of being in their rooms,” Nicole Gurley of Pontiac said. “It’s nice to celebrate independence and do something fun.”

Last year, the Pontiac Police Department asked the nursing home to make the event annual. Friday, made the second year for the parade.