HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is coming closer, which means pools will be opening soon. However, some pool supplies are still in short supply across the U.S.

D & L Pools Inc. Office Manager Toby Chapman said that there’s still a shortage of pool chemicals, like chlorine.

One of the causes of the shortage is a bio-lab factory in Louisiana, which supplied about 40% of the chlorine market, is still out of commission after a fire in 2020.

“Well, chlorine tablets in general we can’t get as readily as we used to be able to. We used to be able to get them same day, and now we’re waiting weeks, and weeks, and weeks, and they can’t tell us how much we’re going to get when we’re going to get it, any of that. Not only that, but the price has gone up at least 50 to 60 percent,” Chapman said.

Chapman said both the local and nationwide demand for above-ground pools also increased last summer.