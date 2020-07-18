Pool supply store managers explain why it’s difficult to find backyard pools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many public pools to close, the demand for backyard pools has skyrocketed over the past few months.

Managers at local pool supply stores said the shortage is linked to a chain reaction.

“We’ve been out of pools for probably about two months and I think that’s probably nationwide,” L.J. Kiddy, manager of D&L Pools, said.

Pool supply store staff said the shortage is certainly a citywide issue. They said if you walk into some pool stores, you’ll find accessories but most likely no pools. Kiddy said this also applies to hot tubs as customers may see a wait of at least 16 weeks from the day they try to buy one.

“It’s never been like this,” Kiddy said. “It’s unheard of.”

Kiddy said his store is doing well with selling chemicals and accessories for pools, but they’ve been sold out of the main item for about two months.

He said the recent stay-at-home, along with the closure of public pools, is creating a big demand for backyard ones. However, he said the shortage is not only a result of high demand but also pool suppliers and manufacturers have been out of work.

“Because of the COVID has shut these places down, they can’t go back to work to make heaters and ladders and liners and pool,” Kiddy said.

Brad Roos, manager of Peoria’s Central Pool Supply, said it’s been weeks since they’ve sold a pool. He said the problem isn’t merely a store stocking issue, but materials are simply in short supply.

“If manufacturers cannot get the materials, [they] obviously cannot manufacture the pools which makes it difficult for us to explain to the customers how that operation works,” Roos said.

Roos said he’s hoping to have pools in stock by the end of July or early August, but it’s still uncertain. He said if they don’t receive shipment soon, he suggests people find an alternative.

“Maybe go online and find a smaller pool,” Roos said. “And just satisfy the needs for the children.”

Kiddy said he hopes people can start returning back to work and start the restoration of the economy.

