SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– With summer temperatures rising, more and more Illinoisians are finding relief from the heat by swimming.

However, there are multiple hidden dangers to be found in the pool. This is especially true for kids.

“Parents should put down their phones, books, or other items that could take their attention away when children who are in or around the water. It only takes a few seconds for an accident to occur,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “I encourage parents to enroll their children in swimming lessons and have conversations with children about not entering a pool without permission.”

Drowning is the lead cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Of those cases, 80% were in residential pools.

Below are some simple steps to keep children safer near water:

Install a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate around all pools and spas.

Check to make sure the gate is locked or closed when leaving the pool or spas.

Keep the pool and deck clear of floats, balls, and toys after leaving the pool.

Always ensure children swim with an adult or buddy.

Designate an adult Water Watcher to supervise children at all times around the water. Stay off your phone, put your book down, and pay attention to whoever is in or around the water!

Never leave a child unattended in or near water.

Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults.

Teach children to stay away from pool drains, pipes, and other openings to avoid entrapments.

Ensure any pool or spa has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards. If you are unsure, ask your pool service provider about safer drain covers.

If you are installing a new pool, hot tub, or spa, be sure the wiring is performed by an electrician experienced in the special safety requirement for these types of installations.

Install door alarms and locks that are out of the reach of a child on all doors and windows with direct access to the pool or spa area

For above-ground pools, secure, lock or remove steps, ladders and anything that can be used for access (such as outdoor furniture and toys) whenever the pool is not being actively supervised by an adult.

Empty or flip over inflatable pools when you are finished using them for the day.

Anyone interested in taking the Pool Safety Pledge can click here.