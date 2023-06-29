PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The poor air quality in the region may lead to effects that some may not anticipate. While the lungs are the most immediately impacted organ, the effects can spread to other parts of the body, such as your eyes.

There are certain substances in the air that can lead to eyes being irritated and becoming watery. Those with allergies or dry eye could be especially impacted. Optometrists such as Nicole Hanna say that the poor air can cause problems for those without eye issues, and worsen things for those that do.

“You can just develop generalized irritation, and then if you already suffer from dry eye, it can make it worse, and if you already suffer from allergies, it can also be exacerbated,” Hanna said.

She also says to limit time outdoors, as that way you can limit exposure to the irritants in the air.