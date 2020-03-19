Pop-A-Shot give away games to help quarantined families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Families will have a chance to receive a free basketball arcade game.

Pop-A-Shot said they want to help families get through this stressful time and give away 100 of its dual shot sport games.

“With kids stuck at home, families are looking for ways to keep busy and active,” said Pop-A-Shot owner Tony Stucker. “We’ve heard from a number of people about how much they’re enjoying their Pop-A-Shots during this time, so we’d like to help out and give away some of our games.”

The giveaway is open to all households in the US, with no purchase necessary. The deadline to enter the giveaway is Wednesday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. and selected families will be noticed Thursday, March 26.

Contestants can enter here www.pop-a-shot.net/dss-giveaway-contest/.