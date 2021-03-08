Pop-up cleanup event in the East Bluff sees community support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After halting neighborhood cleanups last year due to COVID-19, East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services used the nice weather, to start them up once more.

“We just decided to kind of launch a spring initiative where we’ll be doing pop-up cleanups throughout the city, in different neighborhoods, just giving people 24 hour notice ‘hey we’ll be here we’ll have city staff volunteers, the publics more than welcome to join us, we’ll have supplies and just spend an hour cleaning up the streets,'” said coordinator Kaylee Drae.

She said the pop-up cleanup is a way for neighbors to show support for their community.

“I think it gets people out and about, seeing their neighbors care about their neighborhood, by picking up and making the neighborhood better,” said Drae.

Peoria District 3 Councilman Tim Riggenbach said the pop-up cleanups can help form a sense of unity.

“It’s really a good community building thing, it just reinforces the fact that people are really proud of their neighborhoods, and are looking for ways to make them better,” said Riggenbach.

Drae says there will be more pop up cleanups, and opportunities for the community to get involved going forward.

“We’ll kind of be watching the weather of course, making sure we have a nice beautiful day so people can keep their masks on, stay socially distanced, and make a difference,” said Drae.