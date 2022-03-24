PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Peoria Works and Sweets Shop in Peoria Heights held the store’s official grand opening Thursday.

The Clarno family opened their business in November 2021, but the owner of the shop, Pete Clarno, said he wants to reintroduce themselves because of their ever-changing journey.

He said the timing of their business has been challenging due to opening when short supply and shipping issues were at their highest.

That has not stopped people from coming in, according to Clarno.

“It’s wonderful, we’ve been well received by the community of Peoria Heights and the surrounding area. We’ve had out-of-state people stopping in based on what they hear,” said Clarno.

They have 33 flavors of popcorn including biscuits and gravy, and their new addition is shaved ice.