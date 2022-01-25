Popeyes on Knoxville ordered to close over grease leak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Popeyes at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Peoria has been ordered to temporarily close.

Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin said the closure is due to issues involving the restaurant’s grease trap and grease storage.

On Monday, Dulin said the Peoria City/County Health Department contacted his department about the problem Monday.

An inspection of the Popeyes later determined there was a malfunction causing grease to leak onto the restaurant’s sidewalk and drive-thru.

According to Dulin, spilled grease has the potential to cause environmental issues.

“There’s a retention pond right there, it could get in there. It could get into our sewer system. So yes, it can cause kind of a lot of different issues if you don’t get it addressed quickly,” Dulin said.

Before the restaurant can re-open, Dulin said the Popeyes location must fix the grease malfunction. A plumbing and building inspector will also examine the corrections.