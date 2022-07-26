BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally owned, chicken joint known for its hot chicken is on the move after four years in business.

The Pop-up Chicken Shop has shared space and operated out of the Bloomington V.F.W. 454 off of Lincoln Street since its inception in Oct of 2018. Owner Aaron Francis said he started the restaurant after trying something similar in L.A.

Francis said since 2018, the business has boomed and survived a pandemic. Now, sharing space with the V.F.W. isn’t as feasible as it once was as the customer base grows.

The Pop-up Chicken Shop will move to 409 N Hershey Road, the site of J.P.’s Alehouse that recently went out of business. Francis said he has a friend who bought the building and believed in the Pop-up Chicken Shop business.

Francis believes the new location will attract more customers to the restaurant.

“This company would never exist if it wasn’t for this great community. I have become friends with so many of my customers, my favorite thing about this company is all of the people I met. Bloomington-Normal has completely shown out for Pop-Up Chicken Shop,” Francis said.

Currently, Pop-up Chicken is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the V.F.W. hall. Francis said he hopes to offer extended hours at the new location.

The tentative date to open the new location is August 15th.

Francis said his long-term goal is to open other Pop-up Chicken Shop locations across Central Illinois.