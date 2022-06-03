PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Black ties and blue jeans is the concept at the Easterseals Black & Blue Ball at the Peoria Civic Center Friday night.

“It’s all about dressing up and being casual and having a good time,” said the co-chair of the Black & Blue Ball, Andrew Heebink.

Heebink said, most importantly, it’s all about the kids.

This event raises money for Easterseals Central Illinois, a non-profit that provides services to kids with disabilities and their families.

“Easterseals serves over 5,700 kids, gives them the therapies they need, and the community support behind it to help pay for those if parents can’t afford it is absolutely life-changing for kids,” said Heebink.

Heebink said last year the event was held virtually due to the pandemic. He said it’s exciting to finally see everyone in person again.

“This is the 17th year of the Black & Blue Ball, we have raised over 2 million dollars to date, and we hope to add a lot to that total tonight,” said Heebink.

One Easterseals mother, Dawn Shipman, and her daughter Lilly are Easterseals ambassadors.

“We have been lucky enough to have Easterseals in our lives since Lilly came home with us from China, almost what? 10 years ago,” said Shipman.

Shipman said Lilly was born with hip defects, pallet defects, and kabuki syndrome.

“We have had some reconstructive surgery since we have been here with the team.”

Shipman said she’s been coming to the black and blue ball when it first started 17 years ago.

“I was coming here and part of this way before I was ever a mom, an Easterseals mom,” said Shipman.