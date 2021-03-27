Porch Pantry brings Easter cheer to Peorian’s doorsteps

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers from Peoria’s Porch Pantry and First English Lutheran Church prepared and delivered “Easter baskets” for people and families with food insecurities on Saturday.

The volunteers spent hours preparing 100 bags of groceries for pick-up and delivery, making sure each bag could feed a family of 6.

Volunteer Shelley Atkinson said the group went above and beyond to deliver an Easter meal worth celebrating over, right to people’s front doors.

“Not only are we giving out meals to people that can come and pick them up, we’re also delivering almost 50 percent of the meals out to people that have no transportation,” Atkinson said.

First English Senior Pastor Ryan Anderson said many people can’t get to meal distribution sites easily, and delivery makes a big difference.

“Whether they don’t have a vehicle, whether they can’t afford gas to run that vehicle, or just their busy lives taking care of an elderly person in the family or a young child, they’re stuck at home,” said Anderson.

Atkinson said volunteers came together, finding a solution to this problem. She said delivering door-to-door is more convenient for those without easy transportation, but also allowed them to feed more people.

“It’s really nice to see people in need and people wanting to help all come together, and to make it work,” said Atkinson. “We’ll hopefully feed probably five, six hundred people.”

Each meal box was packed with ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, milk, eggs, and dessert. Boxes also included Easter goodie bags for each kid.

Anderson said it’s more about just providing a meal, it’s also about giving joy and comfort to others.

“We’re called at First English not only to help people get the staples but to make sure that they also have a dessert, they have a feast, especially at this time of year,” said Anderson.