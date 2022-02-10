PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Porch Pantry on North Ellis Street in Peoria, just three streets away from UnityPoint Hospital, was given two fines for “storage or accumulation of litter.”

Charles and Kelli Martin have been running the Porch Pantry for almost two years, dedicating their time and money to feeding and dressing people who need it.

Charles, vice president of operations for the Porch Pantry, said, “I’m trying to build up the community, trying to help people out. We see 35 to 55 people a day, and if they get rid of us, what are people going to do? I don’t understand.”

Charles spoke with the Community Development Director for the city of Peoria, Joe Dulin, who said if the litter is gone, the fine will go away.

“Well, if you just clean up the violation, we’ll just make it go away,” said Charles. “What violation?”

Dulin said he will work with the Martin’s to get rid of the fine if everything is up to code. “I’m happy to work with them to get it cleaned up and as long as we get everything cleaned up and everything taken care of, the fine gets dismissed and they don’t have a hearing date.”

Dulin called WMBD back later and said he received pictures of the front of the home and there was no litter to be found. The fine will be dismissed, but Charles hopes he can continue helping people without issues from the city in the future.

“Support would be great. Everybody that either has come to the Porch Pantry, supports the Porch Pantry, volunteers here… reach out to your local city officials and tell them ‘hey, why are we picking on them?’ Because this isn’t the first time they’ve done it, and it’s probably not going to be the last,” said Charles.

Charles said after speaking with Dulin, they decided to rebuild the porch and enclose it.