Porch Pantry hosting Christmas Carnival Dec. 18

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be presents for 300 children at the carnival hosted by the Peoria Porch Pantry on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Porch Pantry, located at 1122 N. Ellis St., will be holding a Christmas Carnival at the First English Lutheran Church.

The carnival will have fun, games, and Santa Claus for children to take pictures with. Food will also be served for anyone who attends.

While the event is from 1-4 p.m., kids with sensory sensitivities can come from 12:30 to 1 p.m. to experience the carnival without too many people around.

“It’s not really self-gratifying, it’s just a way of paying it forward because the wife and I, we struggled. We know what it’s like to have kids and struggle to get through there. It’s just really for the kids because you see the kids, they come in, they light up, they’re having a fun time,” said President of Porch Pantry Charles Martin.

Martin said he is still hoping for more donations, as he will be accepting them up to the day of the event.