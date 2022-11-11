PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help.

Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.

“I have people come up here all the time and they’re looking for food and I just don’t have anything. And, you know, when I do get funds or I do get food, it comes in. It goes out just as fast,” said Vice President of Operations for the Porch Pantry, Charles Martin.

According to Feeding America, 12.5% of people in Peoria are food insecure.

“We see 30 to 40, maybe even 50 people a day. You can’t keep up with that many people, especially when there are no donations coming,” said Martin.

All Martin wants to do is give back and help others, so he said it’s frustrating when he can’t.

“I do this to help people,” said Martin. “And when people are coming up to me and they’re like, you know, I’m hungry, I need something to eat and I have nothing for them, it breaks my heart.”

The pantry is located at 1122 North Ellis Street and is in service all day, week, and year, and takes about $150 to keep full every day.

For those who have extra food or money to spare this holiday season, consider stopping at the Porch Pantry and make a donation.