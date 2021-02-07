“Porch Pantry” looking to find permanent place for donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As temperatures start to dip, a Peoria couple is making sure that people still have access to the resources they need.

Kelli and Charles Martin started the Porch Pantry on North Ellis Street in March when the pandemic first hit. The porch is filled with food, winter clothes and other supplies for anyone who may need it.

“If you asked me if I would still be doing this almost a year later, I would say no! It really shows how much Peoria needs Porch Pantry and Porch Pantry needs Peoria,” said Kelli.

The demand is high, but the cold temperatures have made it hard for the family to keep an entire porch filled with items organized. Kelli said cold temperatures have ruined donations especially fresh produce and glass products.

“I try to keep all the glass jars in one place so I can snatch them and put them inside. If we have fresh fruits and vegetables I try to snatch those and put those inside but sometimes it’s hard because I get busy, you know we have 4 kids, my grandma and my mom,” said Kelli.

The Martins are currently looking for a permanent place indoors to protect the donations and continue to help their neighbors in need.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.