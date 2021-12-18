Porch Pantry Peoria host Christmas Carnival for families in the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Porch Pantry Peoria got into the holiday spirit Saturday, hosting a “Christmas Carnival” for kids in the community.

The nonprofit hoped to serve 600 families, with carnival games available for youth to play and win prizes, as well as an opportunity to see Santa Claus and receive a present.

Leaders with the Porch Pantry said with many parents in the community struggling to make ends meet during a pandemic, the goal was to offer a fun event for kids in the community to enjoy.

Charles Martin with the Porch Pantry said they never imagined their nonprofit with grow to what it has become.

“I never would have thought in a million years that we would be doing what we’re doing today, we thought we were gonna do it for a few months, and then it would be over with, now it’s almost two years later,” said Martin.

He said one of the best parts was seeing local police officers enjoying the carnival games with the kids, he added, the community is what it’s all about.

Martin said by the day’s end, they were able to serve close to 600 people, and they donated the remaining toys to Toys For Tots.