Porch Pantry to host Christmas event, giving more than 100 gifts to local kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Making sure local kids have a Merry Christmas with presents this year.

Porch Pantry in Peoria is preparing to host a “Christmas Carnival” next weekend and the owner said they’re taking donations now. Charles Martin with the Porch Pantry said they currently have enough gifts for more than 100 kids but hope they can give more.

The event will be held at the First English Lutheran church in Peoria from 1 to 4 p.m. Martin said Saturday will be filled with food, games and prizes. He said anyone willing to donate more gifts can contact them directly or reach out via Facebook.

However, Martin said the giving isn’t going to stop there.

“We are also trying to do meal give always for Christmas now we did it at thanksgiving we gave away 43 meals were hoping to do 100 at Christmas time. We are also accepting donations turkeys hams you know all the trimmings,” said Martin.

He said the pantry will start handing out those meals the Tuesday, the week of Christmas.